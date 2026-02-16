Vehicle search uncovers drugs, weapons - police

A machete was found along with cannabis, a set of scales and an imitation firearm inside a vehicle searched in Dunedin this morning, police say.

Police stopped the vehicle in Ardmore Dr, near the Kensington Sports Bar & Tavern, about 12.10am this morning, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Behind the wheel was a 41-year-old man.

Officers spotted a meth pipe in the vehicle and invoked a search, Sgt Lee said.

The man was arrested and meth was found on his person when being searched.

The search of the vehicle also produced a butterfly knife, a machete, police scanners, cannabis plant, scales and a ‘‘tick book’’.

An imitation firearm was also found.

The man allegedly refused to undergo the drink driving procedure, and was held in police custody to appear in the Dunedin District Court today with his bail opposed.

He faced several charges — including possessing an offensive weapon, possessing cannabis for supply, unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm, possessing methamphetamine and refusing an officer's request for blood, Sgt Lee said.

Police also responded to a disorder in Princes St about 3am yesterday.

Officers witnessed a 19-year-old man allegedly ‘‘chasing after an associate and trying to kick him over’’, Sgt Lee said.

They advised the man to go home, but, minutes later, he was seen chasing an Uber down the street.

He allegedly kicked the vehicle, breaking a plastic guard on the rear door.

The man was arrested, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz