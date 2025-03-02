Police appeal after sightings of missing man

Police are searching for Travis Langford, who has been missing since January 17. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police are trying to confirm sightings of a man who has been missing in Waikato for over six weeks.

Travis Langford disappeared while travelling from Wellington to Waikato on 17 January.

His car was found burnt out on Tolley Road in Ngaroma, west of Tokoroa, the next day.

Police said they have heard reports today of several possible sightings of a man matching his description wearing a poncho.

The man was seen hitchhiking on SH30 south of Te Kuiti, then on the Kopaki rail overbridge and on Mangaokewa Road where he appeared to be hitchhiking on Sunday morning.

Police believe, based on these sightings, he was heading north and may have been picked up by a passing motorist.

A photo supplied by police depicts Langford with short hair and what appears to be a birthmark on the side of his neck.

Police said they want to hear from anyone travelling on SH30 between 9.30am and 12pm who may have seen him or has dashcam footage from the area that may be relevant.