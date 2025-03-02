Sunday, 2 March 2025

Former bikie gang member wins NZ Open in Queenstown

    By Kayla Hodge
    Ryan Peake carded 23-under-par to lift the Brodie Breeze Trophy and be crowned the 104th champion. Photo: Getty Images
    Australian golfer Ryan Peake has recorded his maiden professional victory at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook this evening.

    The Western Australian carded 23-under-par to lift the Brodie Breeze Trophy and be crowned the 104th champion.

    Peake has a remarkable back story, including being a Rebels bikie gang member and was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 for a serious assault when he was 21.

    The left-hander, who weighed 130kg during his time in prison, turned his life around through golf on his release.

    The 31-year-old fist pumped to the bumper crowd packed around the green in a wave of emotion at his first victory.

    Jack Thompson, of Australia, Japanese golfer Kazuki Higa and South African Ian Snyman all carded 22-under-par and had a nervous wait for Peake’s final hole.

    Heading into the 18th, Peake sat at 23-under-par and just needed to line up his final putt perfectly – and he did just that.

