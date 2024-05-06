Man may have been lying in Princes St when hit by car - police

Police are investigating whether a 20-year-old man was lying in the middle of Princes St or had tripped before being run over by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident happened about 9.30pm and the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

"We’re still investigating how that male has come to be hit.

"We’re waiting for CCTV footage to see. There’s conflicting reports about whether he was lying down in the road, or had tripped over and then got hit by the vehicle as its gone past.

"He was taken to hospital in an unconscious state and he may have some lung issues."

The road was closed for a time.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man had not regained consciousness on Saturday night, but he had since been moved out of the intensive care unit to a ward, where he was now recovering.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit is still investigating.

