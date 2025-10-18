Saturday, 18 October 2025

Four injured, one serious, in Arrow Junction crash

    Four people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash near Arrow Junction this afternoon. 

    A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1.20pm on Jeffrey Rd.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they attended the crash with two ambulances and one first response unit. 

    "Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a serious condition, two patients in a moderate condition, and one patient in a minor condition, who were transported to Lakes District hospital," the spokeswoman said. 

     

     

     

