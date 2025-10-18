Four injured, one serious, in Arrow Junction crash

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash near Arrow Junction this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1.20pm on Jeffrey Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they attended the crash with two ambulances and one first response unit.

"Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a serious condition, two patients in a moderate condition, and one patient in a minor condition, who were transported to Lakes District hospital," the spokeswoman said.