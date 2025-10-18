Warning for drivers amid strong winds, heavy rain and snow

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for some alpine passes while strong winds and heavy rain batter other parts of the South Island. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Strong winds are already having an impact in the central South Island, with fallen trees on state highways and road signage repeatedly blown over.

NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesman Jarrod Booker said contractors had been called out several times throughout the South Island to clear fallen trees and debris from state highways.

Road signs have reportedly blown over on the stretch of State Highway 8 between Twizel and Fairlie, where an area warning is now in place because of strong winds.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers, Westland ranges north of the Haast River, the Grey District and Buller.

Snow for alpine passes, Milford Rd closed

The worst of the rain is expected to clear by tonight as it moves north.

Southland's Milford Rd (SH94) was closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 5pm today due to overnight snow forecasts.

It was expected to reopen about 10am tomorrow after snow clearing has taken place, the Milford Road Alliance advised.

Road snowfall warnings are also in place for Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Crown Range Rd, where 5-10cm may accumulate about the highest parts with lesser amounts down to 600m.

Road users are reminded to travel with extra care in adverse weather conditions.

