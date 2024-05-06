New bike impounded after going 170kmh in 70kmh zone

A 35-year-old man had his new motorcycle taken from him after being caught riding it at 170kmh in a 70kmh speed zone.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the motorcyclist passed an unmarked police car in Taieri Rd, Dunedin about 3pm on Sunday, travelling at 124kmh in a 50kmh speed zone.

He said police followed the bike, but it continued up Taieri Rd and went into Dalziel Rd, where it was recorded travelling at 170kmh in the 70kmh zone.

"We’ve turned on the lights and sirens, but the bike failed to stop."

A short time later, the motorcyclist just pulled over, he said.

The 35-year-old was arrested and charged with failing to stop and reckless driving.

He also did not have a motorcycle licence.

He told police he had purchased the bike the day before, so he was "taking it out for a ride".

Snr Sgt Bond said the bike was impounded for six months.

