Bowling club, shop targeted by youths: police

Police say the youths smashed glass in the front door of the Waikari Bowling Club and took items. Photo: Google Maps (file)

A youth who allegedly stole cash, a speaker, alcohol and a bag of lollies was sniffed out by the dog squad after breaking into a Dunedin bowling club.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a Great King St convenience store about 5pm yesterday after a male youth entered the store and verbally threatened violence toward staff while stealing the sweets.

"He threw the bag of confectionery to a waiting female youth when staff attempted to stop him," Sgt Lee said.

The pair fled the scene and could not be located when police arrived.

About two hours later, members of the Waikari Bowling Club arriving for a game discovered two youths in their club rooms.

"The youths had smashed the pane of glass in the front door to gain entry," Sgt Lee said.

"They stole several bottles of alcohol, cash and a speaker from the premises."

The police dog squad attended and a female was arrested on a nearby street.

"A male youth was located and attempted to hide in the bushes at a nearby address and was arrested by police. [He] was the same male youth from the earlier incident in the convenience store."

He was charged with robbery and burglary.

The female was charged with burglary, breaching bail and failing to provide ID particulars to police.

The pair were held in police custody and expected to appear in the Youth Court today.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz