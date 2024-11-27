Flourishing in deep end of dream job

Clutha Vets graduate veterinarian Chase Jordan is realising a boyhood dream of being a vet when he started at Clutha Vets in Balclutha this year. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"Being a vet is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do."

Chase Jordan was a boy when he realised his dream career.

Born and raised in Christchurch, his parents fattened a few lambs and ran alpacas on a small property in a semi-rural part of the city.

His secondary school studies included sciences and agriculture to get a step closer to studying veterinary science at Massey University in Palmerston North.

"I went up to Palmy for five years from 2019 and came down here," he said speaking at Clutha Vets clinic in Balclutha where he started working in February.

He had no regrets about accepting a job in Balclutha.

"The clients and the community are pretty awesome."

His work placements at vet school included a fortnight at the Balclutha clinic last year.

"It is a cool spot so I was keen to sign on and join the team."

About 120 vet students graduated in his year and up to 30 of those had pursued jobs abroad.

The scheme would help him pay his student loan and was an incentive to work in a rural clinic in New Zealand.

A student loan mounted up quickly for a vet so the scheme was "a nice bonus".

"It is not the sole reason I’m down in the rural South but it is a sweetener."

He wanted to work in a rural clinic because he wanted to treat a mix of small and large animals, particularly production livestock.

Wet weather in the South had presented challenges including an increase in the number of lame dairy cows.

Being thrown in the deep end was an opportunity for a graduate vet to develop their skills.

"You have to sink or swim and it is a good way to learn."

A memorable moment was performing surgery on a working dog to treat a bloated and twisted stomach in the Milton clinic.

Another highlight was performing his first Caesarean section on a cow during calving.

"To get a live calf is the peak of calving."

The long-term plan was to stay in the South.

His partner, who is also a vet, was moving down next year.

"We would both like to work and stay here for a few years at least."

Outside of vet work, he hikes and plays golf.

He made his first appearance for Clinton Rugby Football Club in May but as the rugby season clashed with teat sealing, he only played one game.

"A bit more rugby will be on the cards next year."