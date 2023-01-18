Lincoln touts its gender balance

Lincoln University believes it’s got the blend about right with its ratio of male to female students. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Lincoln University is flagging its ‘‘excellent’’ gender balance, with female students just outnumbering their male counterparts on the campus.

The student body’s ratio of nearly 2500 full time equivalent students is 51% female to 49% male.

The university said in a Facebook post that it was proud to be first equal nationally for student gender balance, according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

New Zealand’s smallest university also had the best ratio of students to staff, with an average of 13.3 students to one staff member.

The rankings did not provide a gender breakdown for academic staff.

Lincoln was ranked fourth in New Zealand for university performance based on teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Out of nearly 1800 universities in 104 countries, the University of Auckland led the nation at 139th equal, followed by University of Auckland and the University of Otago.

Lincoln University’s ranking of between 401-500, is up from last year’s 501-600 and puts it ahead of Victoria University, University of Waikato, University of Canterbury and Massey University.

Morrill Institute says there has been a significant decline in student attendance at Lincoln in the past decade, partly from the 2011 quakes and the loss of Telford.

The decline has been larger in men — from 1555 students in 2011 to less than 800 the past few years.

The Christchurch-based educational think-tank says men are under-represented in every university across the country, and this needs to be addressed.