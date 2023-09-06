No tail-docking prosecutions

No prosecutions have been pursued for breaking tail-docking rules, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

Ministry animal welfare and Nait compliance acting national manager Brendon Mikkelsen said ministry vets were at all meat-processing plants.

If any animal presented at a meat-processing plant with a tail that was too short, ministry compliance was alerted, he said.

"Our priority when dealing with animal welfare non-compliance is ensuring the animal is getting the care it needs. Prosecution is very much a last resort when efforts to educate and change behaviour do not work."

The ministry had engaged with those in the sector to ensure they were aware of their responsibilities under the regulations, including engagement with farmers at fieldays and A&P shows, he said.

"We’ve also run advertisements in rural news media, along with proactive articles, and produced a YouTube video with Sez the Vet on tail docking for sheep along, with social media posts.

"We’ve not had occasion to pursue any prosecutions related to the tail-docking requirements, and consider the educational approach is working."

Since the regulation was introduced in May 2021, the ministry had sent out 140 advisory letters and 50 formal warnings to farmers.

However, if animal welfare inspectors discovered some farmers were consistent or significant offenders, action would be taken including issuing an infringement notice or prosecution, he said.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz