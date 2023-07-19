Nothing bee-grade about this operator

Honey master Jarved Allan works on another batch. PHOTO:CHRIS TOBIN

Timaru’s Jarved Allan has won the top honey award for the third year in a row.

The Mānuka Collective owner was named the supreme award winner of the Apiculture New Zealand National Honey Competition at the organisation’s annual conference in Rotorua.

The competition had a range of categories, including creamed honey, chunky honey and cut honeycomb.

Head judge Maureen Conquer said the quality of honey improved again this year, with few points separating the top three entrants.

Entries were blind-tasted and an international scale of points determined the winners across 10 main categories.

The honey tasting was opened up to 700 beekeepers and industry people attending the conference, with the People’s Choice award going to Kaimai Range Honey’s Jody Mitchell.

A selection of less common varieties were included in the tasting, such as avocado, lavender, willow and Spanish heather honeys.

Other awards were presented to Rotorua forest entomologist Stephanie Sopow for outstanding achievements in apiculture science, while the West Coast’s Glasson Apiaries received the best practice award for managing their hive locations and bee health as well as building strong relationships with landowners and staff.

The innovation award winner was a Kōpani pallet cover created by Natural Sugars’ Stuart Fraser to reduce the reliance on plastic for wrapping hives.

The "Unsung Hero Award" went to Gisborne’s Barry Foster, John Mackay and Steve Jackson for their work in supporting beekeepers after Cyclone Gabrielle.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz