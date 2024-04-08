NZ Post to end rural delivery of papers and parcels

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said Saturday services to rural areas were not commercially viable. Photo: NZ Post

NZ Post will no longer be delivering to rural addresses on Saturdays.

From June 29, there will be no newspaper and parcel deliveries to the majority of rural New Zealand, with the exception of 17 rural delivery runs which will be phased out by June next year.

There would be no changes to rural mail delivery, as NZ Post does not deliver to any address on Saturday.

Monday to Friday deliveries would continue as usual.

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said Saturday services to rural areas were not commercially viable.

"We deliver very low volumes of items on these days, and it costs us more to deliver on Saturdays than we earn from the products we deliver."

Main said rural customers affected could expect to receive a written notification about the change from NZ Post.

Customers who currently had newspapers delivered on Saturdays were advised to contact their subscription service.

The change also affects rural customers who are PO Box holders and receive deliveries through the NZ Post Box Lobby service on Saturdays.

PO Box holders would also receive a letter from NZ Post.

NZ Post was going through a period of transformation, responding to the ongoing decline in mail volumes and future growth in e-commerce, while charting a path towards commercial sustainability without government funding, Main said.

"We need to make some hard decisions about our future and the services we offer as we evolve to meet the needs of New Zealanders.

"We are continuing to invest in growing an unmatched delivery business, while managing a transition to a commercially sustainable mail delivery service as we move toward a single network for mail and courier delivery as announced on 26 March, 2024."