Kakanui residents join rural delivery

Rural mailboxes, similar to these, are the new normal for Kakanui residents.

Kakanui residents have switched to a rural mail delivery system, which means changes to how often letters, parcels and newspapers are delivered.

"The local NZ Post agency operator has decided to sell their business, so NZ Post has reviewed how we best deliver to this community," an NZ Post spokesperson said.

"We have moved from counter collection service to instead providing rural delivery. Customers have been communicated with directly."

The delivery service is being provided to groups of mailboxes located within the existing delivery route, with the counter-collection service at the Kakanui Store having ended on July 31.

To establish a rural mailbox, residents should go to the NZ Post website’s rural delivery section.

They will then need to register online, install a mailbox and tell senders to address mail as "rural delivery".

Last year, NZ Post stopped newspaper and parcel deliveries to rural addresses on Saturdays, saying Saturday services to rural areas were not commercially viable.

NZ Post has already stopped delivering mail on Saturdays to any address.

Rural mail delivery will take place Monday to Friday.

ODT customers will see no difference, but those who have newspapers delivered by post on Saturdays are advised to contact their newspaper subscription service.

Waitaki District Council also needs people to inform them of change of address details and authorisation to update that in its system.

