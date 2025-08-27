Ravensdown director voting open

Voting is open for the 2025 Ravensdown South Island director elections. The candidates, vying for one position, are Jane Smith, of North Otago, Nicky Hyslop, of South Canterbury, and Rebecca Keoghan, of West Coast.

The election will be held under the first past the post electoral system by postal and internet voting.

Information on each candidate will be included in the voter packs. Voting closes at noon on September 23.