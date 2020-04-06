Monday, 6 April 2020

Ready and waiting. . .

    By Richard Davison
    PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON
    The battle of the bears has taken a distinctly provincial turn after a new display popped up on State Highway 1 near Balclutha over the weekend.

    Although the installers of the new hay-bale bear are yet to be identified, their creation gives more than a nod to Southern traditions.

    The 5m bear — in partial livery of blue and gold — appears to be preparing to watch the rugby while brandishing an oversize barrel of Speights and flying the Highlanders flag.

    A similar baleage bear appeared near Mosgiel last Monday, created by agricultural contractor Tim Brown and family.

