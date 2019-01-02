Rodeo spectators greeted by protesters



Wanaka rodeo goers were greeted by an anti-rodeo demonstration for two hours this morning.

Lyal Cocks. Image: ODT

Just over 20 protesters from a group called Queenstown Animal Activists shouted slogans condemning rodeos as being cruel to animals, and distributed flyers to passing motorists.

About 4000 spectators were expected to attend.

Protester Kat Gollop said the group wanted to make a stand for the animals "that are going though a lot of terror, trauma and pain inside those gates" today.

But Rodeo Cowboys president Lyal Cocks defended the annual event.

"We do run to strict regulations and will continue to. If you look in the yards the animals are all very healthy, very well prepared and they're competing really well."

Just over 20 protesters from a group called Queenstown Animal Activists picketed Wanaka Rodeo today. Photo: Mark Price

Today's protest comes after animal rights activists called for all rodeos to be banned after a bull "snapped" its leg and was subsequently put down at a Gisborne event last week.

Video footage was released by the New Zealand Anti-Rodeo Coalition which, it said, shows an agitated bull not wanting to be ridden.

Protesters among the crowd of about 1500 were upset it took 25 minutes from when the bull snapped its leg to be "put out of his misery".

After two loud gunshots were heard, the announcer didn't say anything - no acknowledgement, a Facebook post from the Anti-Rodeo Coalition said.

Additional reporting NZME