Rural concern over likely copper retirement

It seems as if the country will be moving away from copper in communication networks — but has everyone got the message?

Last week, the Commerce Commission made its final recommendation for the rural copper network to be deregulated.

Now the recommendation will be passed along to the Minister for Media and Communications, opening the potential for different infrastructure.

If this is accepted by the minister, Chorus will be able to begin the process of withdrawing copper infrastructure in rural areas.

Chorus general counsel Kristel McMeekin said it was a good move.

"This recommendation acknowledges that copper is no longer essential for competition and is nearing the end of its useful life.

"It provides clarity for consumers and industry, and sets a clear path forward for copper retirement."

Not everyone is on the same page, however, as various groups have come forward with concerns over connectivity for rural spaces and those who still rely on the copper network.

Federated Farmers rural connectivity spokesman Mark Hooper said in a statement rural connectivity was not where it needed to be, and worried the divide would only increase.

"All it’s going to do is widen the connectivity gap between those who live in main centres like Auckland and Wellington, and the rest of us who live in the provinces."

Rural Women New Zealand echoed these concerns, saying in a statement that although they understood the reasoning behind the switch, it was extremely important to transition smoothly.

National president Sandra Matthews said for rural communities, those who either do not have access to or understand "alternative technologies" and the medically vulnerable, copper infrastructure was a lifesaver.

Communication during the transition was paramount, she said, a sentiment also reflected by Grey Power national president Gayle Chambers, who said she knew a lot of older people who were concerned they would lose their communications altogether.

"There needs to be written communication. They need to look at people in rural areas who may have some form of disability, to ensure they have a working landline.

"[They should send] letters, make announcements in newspapers, but they need to put it in plain English so people can understand," she said.

In an email to The Ensign, a Chorus spokesperson said they would be committing to making the transition as smooth as possible.

"We are working with service providers and other stakeholders to provide people with clear information and educational resources to make it easier for them."

The spokesperson said it was a good time for those still on copper to consider alternative options like satellite or wireless, with a full retirement of copper expected by late 2030.

Just over 8200 copper connections remain in the Otago and Southland regions, of which most are broadband services and services in rural areas without fibre access.

