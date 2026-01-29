Southland man facing charges over slink skin business

Zhi's factory reportedly processed 172,000 dead lambs and calves last year and sent the skins to China and Australia. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Southland man is facing seven charges in relation to his slink skin business.

Environment Southland has brought the charges against Eddie Zhi (aka Da Cheng Zhi) after The Press reported he was under investigation last year.

They related to the running of his Tuturau slink skin factory and occurred between August 1 and September 26 last year.

Six charges relate to discharges of blood, leachate and or contaminants to land in circumstances where they could enter water, while the seventh charge relates to failure to comply with abatement notices.

The matter was now before the courts.

