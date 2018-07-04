A strong bull-selling season in the South

PGG Wrightson livestock genetics rep Callum McDonald (left), auctioneer John McKone (centre) and Otago area livestock manager Mark Yeates auction one of the Fossil Creek Angus bulls as owner Blair Smith watches. Photo: File

Prices are up and bull breeders are happy following a successful selling season.

Bull breeders throughout Southland and Otago have been hosting fellow farmers on farms for sales over the past couple of months.

PGG Wrightson livestock genetics representative Callum McDonald said sales came to a conclusion at the end of last month and there was positivity in the air.

''We have seen a great bull-selling season for the South, with high demand for quality bulls.''

Averages were up at most of the sales and clearances had been very high.

It had been encouraging to see commercial clients seeking out top bulls which suited their farming operations, Mr McDonald said.

Success among all breeds had been equally strong, he said.

Some highlights included Limehills Hereford's top bull selling for $33,000 and averaging $9512, Pourakino Hereford selling its top bull for $22,000, and Fossil Creek Angus selling its top bull for $18,500 and averaging $8656.

In other breeds, Lonepine Simmental sold a bull for $18,500, Beresford Simmental for $14,000 and Tairoa Charolais averaged $7784.

''Many of the sales had great averages between $6500 and $9500,'' Mr McDonald said.

Blair and Jane Smith and Neil and Rose Sanderson of Fossil Creek Angus, in North Otago, said they had an extremely strong sale due to the large gallery of buyers who had done their homework - with a great clearance of 50 Angus bulls.

The top price of $18,500 was for lot 11, which was sold to Lloyd and Ruth Higgins, of Lake Rotoiti, and the average sale price was $8650.

''The level of enthusiasm and passion that commercial beef breeders are showing reflects the positive future ahead for beef and sheep farmers,'' the group said.

Limehills Hereford owner Gray Pannet said he had been in the ring for all but one sale in the past 39 years, and this year was a ripper.

''Due to the strong interest in Lot 13 he was promoted to the front of the sale and was first in the ring.

''The bull sold for $33,000 and it just went mad from there.''