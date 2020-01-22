Velvet stag fetches record $102,000

Solid deer sales throughout the country, including two in Southland, means the industry is in ‘‘pretty good heart’’, auctioneer Auctioneer Neville Clark says. Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

A New Zealand record was set when a Brock Deer velvet stag sold for $102,000 at the on-farm sale at Merino Downs last Wednesday night.

Owner Elliot Brock was thrilled with the sale.

The stag was sold to Grant Charteris, of Forest Road Farm, Waipawa, in partnership with Jeremy Dearden, of Top Rocky Red Deer, Hastings, he said.

The previous record was $90,000, set by David Stevens at Netherdale Red Deer Stud, Balfour.

Brock Deer is 560ha and runs 3000 deer including 1700 velvet stags. Its previous highest price for a sire stag was $70,000.

Brock Deer's’s 20 hinds sold for an average of $2700 in the same sales.

‘‘We have got a couple of outstanding stags at the moment,’’ Mr Brock said.

Auctioneer Neville Clark, of Gisborne, had attended nine sales in Canterbury, Otago and Southland last week, including Netherdale Red Deer Stud and Brock Deer.

He said the industry was in ‘‘pretty good heart’’.

‘‘We have had good solid sales,’’ Mr Clark said.

‘‘Hinds are also selling really well.’’

Mr Clark said another velvet/trophy stag sold for $100,000 from Deer Genetics Ltd, Woodbury, on January 12.

However, a trophy stag went for $390,000 during the Crowley Deer sale, Hamilton, on December 14.

Netherdale Red Deer Stud owner David and Lynley Stevens were happy with the outcome of their 33rd deer sale, held on their Balfour property on January 15.

The top price for one of their stags was $38,000 and the average price was $14,250.

‘‘We are pretty pleased with that,’’ Mr Stevens said.

However, their top stag in the sale received $48,000 in bids, but was passed in after failing to reach its reserve of $60,000-plus.

‘‘He is an animal we are quite happy to keep for our stud.

‘‘He will take the place of his father.’’

Mr Stevens said 26 of the 29 stags and all but two of the 41 hinds also sold.

The top hind fetched $9200 and the average price was $2561.

He was pleased to see a good crowd from Canterbury and the North Island attending the sale, many of whom came down for the week to attend sales throughout the region.

‘‘We had a lot of return buyers and it is good to catch up with people we see every year.

He said the industry was ‘‘pretty settled at the moment’’.

‘‘Southland is renowned as having the top velvet genetics in New Zealand.’’

Mr and Mrs Stevens run 1100 head of deer on their intensive 170ha property, which also includes some leased area.

The fawning percentage is about 90%.