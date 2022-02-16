Farmers trade farm bikes for boards

Farmers ride the crest of a wave at a Surfing for Farmers event at Kaka Point this summer.PC PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Farmers are swapping gumboots for wetsuits to wave goodbye to stress in South Otago.

The Surfing for Farmers initiative was launched in Kaka Point this season by co-ordinator Paul Richardson.

Mr Richardson, a Rabobank agribusiness manager living in Balclutha, said most of his clients live in South Otago and he saw how farming could be "all-consuming".

"I see and hear about the pressure those farmers are facing on a regular basis," he said.

As a Kaka Point Surf Club member working in the rural sector it was a "perfect fit" to bring the initiative to South Otago.

Farmers were being taught how to surf at Kaka Point on Wednesday nights by staff from Esplanade Surf School in Dunedin.

"Most of the farmers had no prior surfing experience."

The initiative gave farmers an excuse to get off the farm "have a surf, a barbecue and share some stories".

Regularly about 40 people surfed at the event each week and about another 10 people watched them from the foreshore.

The surfers were an even mix of men and women.

Some farmers travelled from Southland to take part, he said.

The surfers were mostly sheep and beef farmers but more dairy farmers were showing interest, he said.

When asked how the farmers’ surfing was progressing, he laughed and answered "good".

"They are progressing at different rates, some have taken to it quickly and some are taking a little longer but they’re all standing up, so they’re all getting a ride which is good."

The event would definitely return to Kaka Point next summer, he said.