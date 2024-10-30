Father, son sharing the glory

Shearers Justin Meikle and son Tye Meikle won their respective competitions at the Ellesmere A&P Show Shears. PHOTO: SHEARING SPORTS NEW ZEALAND

A North Otago father and son took home a share of the spoils at a recent shearing competition.

North Otago farmer Justin Meikle won the open final at the Ellesmere A&P Show shears in Canterbury earlier this month by shearing 15 hoggets in 14 minutes and 20 seconds.

He beat Pleasant Point contractor and Methven 2024 winner Ant Frew by 0.05 of a point.

His son Tye Meikle won the junior final.

The 16-year-old was beaten off the board by a split second in his final of three sheep each.

However, he outclassed the opposition in the quality stakes to take first place by more than 10 points from runner-up and Canterbury-based Aucklander Sam Story.

Tye was also part of the North Otago team to successfully challenge North Canterbury for the Colin King Provincial Challenge Shield.

He and Willie McSkimming, John Cherrington and Sarn McCone combined in a 10-sheep relay to lift the shield.

In the senior final, Cherrington, of Oamaru, had a win by more than four points from runner-up James Wilson, of Winton.