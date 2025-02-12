'Huge loss': Tributes flow for top shearing judge

Rabbit McLaren (left) judging at the 2023 Golden Shears in Masterton. PHOTO: DES WILLIAMS, SHEARING MAGAZINE

Tributes have flown in for Canterbury shearing stalwart Robert ‘Rabbit’ McLaren who died suddenly at home.

The Hinds man was the son of Patricia and Ken McLaren, of Ashburton and was a shearing referee, judge and recent national committee member.

Shearing Sports New Zealand led the tributes on Facebook, saying it was with profound sadness the organisation recorded the sudden death of the prominent shearing referee, judge and recent national committee member.

The post drew many comments as people shared memories of the 62-year-old.

‘‘A huge loss to the shearing industry,’’ said one commenter.

‘‘Such a special character, cheeky grin on his dial everywhere he went,’’ said another.

‘‘One of the best and a very hard man with it but a great mate.’’

McLaren who died on February 1, was a former open-class shearer and qualified judge, renowned for his array of stories and tricks in the aftermatch setting.

He had officiated at both competition level and at world record attempts, most recently at Jamie Skiffington’s bid for the solo nine-hour strong wool lambs record in Southern Hawke’s Bay on January 20.

World Sheep Shearing Records Society secretary Hugh McCarroll said McLaren had officiated at 20 world record attempts since December 2017, including 12 successful attempts in New Zealand, and successful attempts in all four in which he was the panel convenor in Australia.

“A special character who was highly respected by his fellow referees,” he said.

Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman Sir David Fagan was at the Shear for Life fundraiser at Hindsridge Farm, barely five minutes from McLaren’s home when the fraternity learned of the death, thought to be from natural causes.

Rabbit was to have been at the event but did not arrive.

Sir David said the passing had come as a great shock to everyone at the event.

“He was an extremely competent and well-liked judge and referee,” he said. “And this was a big event, in his home patch.”

Sir David expressed condolences to Rabbit’s family, including to partner Kathy, daughters Nicole, Jessica and Emily, and grandchildren.