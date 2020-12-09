The man who made 500,000 cows

Dirk van den Ven has spent four decades as an artificial breeding technician. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dirk van den Ven estimates he has inseminated half a million cows in this 40-year career.

Originally from Holland, the 60-year-old has been living in New Zealand with his wife Mieke since 2012. Based in Winton, he has been named the 2019 CRV Ambreed Artificial Breeding (AB) Technician of the Year for the Southland region.

The award recognised Mr van den Ven’s commitment, competency and excellent cow return rates, meaning his success at ensuring cows were in calf.

Before the couple moved to New Zealand, they travelled from Holland every October (starting in 2008) to work for CRV during the New Zealand AB season, which back then typically lasted six to eight weeks.

Artificial breeding in cattle was the process in which semen was collected from a bull, stored in a straw and used by the AB technician to inseminate cows.

The AB technician visits the farm every day, normally between October and November.

However, Mr van den Ven said the seasons were getting longer, lasting 9-12 weeks as fewer farmers used bulls in the paddock on their herds.

"This year we’ve been so busy, because the overseas AB technicians who may have flown into New Zealand to work during the season cannot travel because of border restrictions linked to Covid-19," he said.

Mr van den Ven first trained with CRV’s predecessor company in Holland as a 21-year-old.

"I don’t just work for the money only. I like seeing a good cow and the only way you get a good cow is by breeding one. In Holland, when I realised I wouldn’t be taking over the family farm, I decided to do the next best thing and learn how to breed good cows. I learnt to do that with CRV, and I have been with them ever since."

He credited his wife, who works as his loader on their AB run, for his success, saying he could not do his job without her.

"She handles all the paperwork, she drives me, she makes us food, and she helps me cool my heels when it gets stressful, which it can do when you’re working long hours during the peak of the season."

He said the job requires patience, a sense of humour and most importantly, an interest in farming and an interest in caring for animals. In the off-season, he also runs a small hoof trimming business from the couple’s base in Winton.

In New Zealand, professionally trained AB technicians did the majority of inseminations. They were responsible for the handling and insemination of semen. CRV has more than 200 technicians across the country.

An AB technician must understand animal anatomy to ensure correct placement of semen in the cow’s reproductive tract.

The job demanded skilful handling to ensure the safety and well-being of both the animal and the inseminator, the company said.