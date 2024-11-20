Southland adventure paying off

Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians recipient and Northern Southland Vets graduate veterinarian Kayla Burton, of Puketapu in Hawke’s Bay, is enjoying working in Southland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Raised on an apple orchard in Hawke’s Bay, Kayla Burton had no exposure to farm animals when she was growing up.

She only realised she wanted to be a veterinarian when she began studying to be one at Massey University in Palmerston North.

‘‘I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I got to uni. I was looking at vets, but I didn’t really know what they did for a job ... when I got in, I kind of learnt more and decided I really quite enjoyed it,’’ she said.

While studying, she relief-milked on a dairy farm in Palmerston North and worked on deer farms in Hawke’s Bay in her summer holidays.

She graduated in November last year and started working at Northern Southland Vets in February this year.

Southland was selected to launch her career because she wanted an adventure.

‘‘I got recommended this clinic from a mate and I enjoy the mixed practice and the vibe of the people here ... everyone is super lovely down here.’’

Her experiences working in the South included calving in the snow.

‘‘It’s definitely been interesting, considering I’ve never been in the snow before,’’ she said.

She had never regretted her decision despite the challenging spring conditions.

‘‘Every time I go to a calving, I’m real excited and just happy to be there doing it, and it’s real cool going to them and seeing all the beautiful scenery of Southland.’’

Many of her friends she studied with had moved to Australia for their first job because clinics there paid more but she never considered it.

‘‘I definitely saw myself in New Zealand and wanted to go to a rural community,’’ she said.

The voluntary bonding scheme for veterinarians payments would help bridge the pay gap between the two countries and reduce her six-figure student loan.