Bidders flocked to a sheep sale at the Waiareka Saleyards in Oamaru last week. Shawn McAvinue photographed some of the buyers and sellers at the auction. Inspecting some of the ewes they helped raise on their school’s farm to sell at the saleyards are Waitaki Boys’ High School pupils (from left) Connor McLeod (16), of Arrowtown, Cameron Gendall (14), of Lake Tekapo, and River Seymour (14), of Chatham Islands. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE Robbie Mitchell, of Moeraki and his grandson Brayden (13), of Tapanui. Quin Batchelor (10), of Totara and his grandfather Jim Gibson, of Ardgowan.