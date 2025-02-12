Scholar studying farm pressures

Reghan Laurie

New Zealand dairy farmers are facing a mental health crisis, with high rates of burnout, stress and substance use, yet they often avoid seeking help.

The Accident Compensation Corporation has awarded a postgraduate research scholarship to University of Otago psychology masters student Reghan Laurie to understand what changes farmers would like to see in mental health services and what motivates them to stay in the industry, despite its challenges.

Mr Laurie said he grew up on a Southland dairy farm and his own experiences of living and working in the industry had motivated his research into improving mental health services for dairy farmers.

"I have first-hand experience of the stresses involved with dairy farming.

"I know prior co-workers that later committed suicide.

"I also have a younger sister with non-verbal autism, who required much care and attention from my family and I, on top of the heavy workload that dairy farming already demands.

"The intersection between dairy farmers and psychology is very important to me and investigating it is where I belong."

As part of his research, he has interviewed 21 dairy farmers about their experiences and needs.

"Southland dairy farmers have not been researched in regards to mental health, services and burnout in the dairy industry.

"The interviews shed some light on their actual experiences and perspectives."

He said there were high rates of burnout, stress and substance use in the industry, but farmers often resisted seeking help.

"Over 70% reached burnout criteria following the Covid hangover."

Other research showed farmers experienced high rates of occupational-related stress, injuries and suicide, he said.

Discussions on mental health generally took place in urban settings, leaving many dairy farmers feeling disconnected from mental health topics and disillusioned with mental health services, Mr Laurie said.

His research aimed to recognise that disconnect between traditional therapy and rural farming culture.

Mr Laurie is one of six masters students across New Zealand who have been awarded ACC postgraduate scholarships, ranging from $7500 to $15,000, to conduct research relating to ACC’s research priorities.

ACC strategy, engagement and prevention deputy chief executive Andy Milne said the priorities were informed by ACC’s 10-year strategy Huakina Te Rā.

"ACC is committed to addressing complex challenges and understanding emerging trends in injury prevention and sustained recovery.

"The ACC postgraduate scholarship is a fantastic opportunity to fill gaps in our knowledge about these challenges and trends.

"The findings will inform operational and investment decisions and actions."

Mr Milne said ACC’s research priorities for 2025 included ways to keep safe those people at higher risk of injury; finding ways to enable groups who most needed additional support to access the Accident Compensation Scheme; and discovering what helped people to recover well from injury and stay safe from reinjury.

