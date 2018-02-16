Friday, 16 February 2018

Beer, salt and chops challenge blokes

    By Sally Rae
    Southern Man contestants (from left) George Moss, Michael Hand, Dave MacKenzie, Joseph Moir, Jesse Watkinson and Jonny Trevathan relax in a Himalaya swim spa from Alpine Spas at the Southern Field Days. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Unsurprisingly, Joseph Moir — winner of the Southern Man competition at the Southern Field Days — found beer-tasting the most enjoyable part of the challenge.

    On the other hand, shifting a tonne of salt was the most difficult part of the series of tasks he and his seven fellow competitors had to do.

    Mr Moir (29), a sheep and beef farmer from Balfour, said the event was "definitely a bit of fun".

    He fared better than Tarras farmer Jonny Trevathan, who was unsure of his placing. The inimitable Mr Trevathan — whose burnt pork chop scuppered his Masterchef hopes — reckoned the next competition he entered might be "looking for a wife".

    He enjoyed the Southern Man competition but admitted that he did not expect it to contain quite so many speed events.

    Asked if he did not have a flair for such tasks, he patted his stomach and said "does it look like it?"

