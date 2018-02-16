Beer, salt and chops challenge blokes

Southern Man contestants (from left) George Moss, Michael Hand, Dave MacKenzie, Joseph Moir, Jesse Watkinson and Jonny Trevathan relax in a Himalaya swim spa from Alpine Spas at the Southern Field Days. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Unsurprisingly, Joseph Moir — winner of the Southern Man competition at the Southern Field Days — found beer-tasting the most enjoyable part of the challenge.

On the other hand, shifting a tonne of salt was the most difficult part of the series of tasks he and his seven fellow competitors had to do.

Mr Moir (29), a sheep and beef farmer from Balfour, said the event was "definitely a bit of fun".

He fared better than Tarras farmer Jonny Trevathan, who was unsure of his placing. The inimitable Mr Trevathan — whose burnt pork chop scuppered his Masterchef hopes — reckoned the next competition he entered might be "looking for a wife".

He enjoyed the Southern Man competition but admitted that he did not expect it to contain quite so many speed events.

Asked if he did not have a flair for such tasks, he patted his stomach and said "does it look like it?"