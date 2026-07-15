Freshwater programme successful

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott celebrates the completion of the Growing Change programme, which provides targeted on-farm support, training and practical resources in areas where freshwater risks are higher including Central Otago. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Otago growers have been part of a successful programme providing on-farm support, training and practical resources in growing areas where freshwater risks are higher.

Horticulture New Zealand marked the successful completion of its four-year "Growing Change" programme, which had helped hundreds of growers prepare for freshwater farm plan requirements and strengthen freshwater management across key growing areas, chief executive Kate Scott said.

The programme focused on 10 catchments including Central Otago.

Through the programme, growers received targeted support to complete farm environment plans and attend technical workshops and freshwater training.

The programme had finished well ahead of its key delivery targets including 228 farm plans completed against a target of 85.

Those plans covered nearly 51,500ha, including more than 41,100ha of productive land.

The programme also supported 829 people to receive freshwater-related training, more than double the programme target of 394, building capability among growers, staff, advisers and others working across the horticulture sector.

A project aim was to build capacity and capability within the horticulture sector to deliver good agricultural practice freshwater farm plans, Ms Scott said.

"We believe this has been delivered, and we have built enduring solutions to support growers to continue to manage freshwater risks into the future.

"The results show growers are taking practical, proactive steps to meet freshwater expectations while continuing to produce healthy food for New Zealanders."

The programme helped growers move from "uncertainty to action" by providing the tools, advice and training needed to understand freshwater risks and put practical plans in place, she said.

"Growers are facing significant challenges, including access to natural resources, climate pressures, and capability and capacity constraints in the freshwater space.

"Growing Change has helped turn those challenges into practical steps growers can take now."

Growing Change was funded through the Essential Freshwater Fund, administered by the Ministry for the Environment.

"This is a great example of what can be achieved when government and industry work together on practical, grower-focused support."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz