Call to split comp classes

Bob Sinclair, of Owaka, and his Angus-Simmental heifer (right) which won the 220kg-270kg category in the hoof section in the Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition.

A call is being made for the classes of the Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition to be split between traditional and exotic breeds to attract more competitors.

Thirty cattle were entered in the competition this year — 16 heifers and 14 steers.

The judging of the hoof section was at Charlton Saleyards on Monday and the winners of the hook section were announced at the Gore Town & Country Club on Friday.

The cattle were entered in Class 1 (220kg-270kg), Class 2 (271kg-320kg) and Class 3 (321kg and heavier).

Carolyn and Brad McIntosh, of Otahu Flat, and their Murray Grey-Simmental cross heifer, won the 271kg-320kg category in the hoof section.

Killing space at Alliance Group’s Mataura plant dictated the timing of the competition.

Last year the competition was held in September and 20 cattle were entered.

Competition judge Murray Mitchell, of Winton, said the cattle in the competition were "300% better" than those entered last year due to a favourable season and the contest being held earlier.

"Congratulations to everyone."

Mike Thompson’s Limousin steer won the Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy and the 321kg and heavier category in the hoof section in the annual Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition.

A Limousin steer entered by Mike Thompson, of Wendonside, won Class 1 and the Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy.

"When I look at the ass on that I think of a barbecue," Mr Mitchell said.

Mr Mitchell asked competitors if there should be a change to split the future format between traditional and exotic beef breeds.

"It’s pretty tough having the two in the same grade".

He asked competitors if they thought the competition would gain more entries and interest if there was a split between traditional and exotic breeds.

Competitor Geoff Edgar, of Taieri, said some farmers running traditional breeds, such as Angus and Hereford, might be giving the competition a miss because they believed were unable to compete against some of the exotic breeds.

"A lot of people would like to but they say ‘I’m not going to beat a Limousin so what’s the point of going into it?’ ... a whole lot more people have the British-bred beef but they don’t come because they don’t tend to win."

Dan Nichol

The competition being held earlier suited competitors entering traditional cattle breeds.

"They are ready now and not in September."

Mr Mitchell said he would push for the competition to be split between traditional and exotic breeds and to held earlier, possibly in April.

Competitor Evan Ferris, of Waikaia, who works as a stock manager for Mr Thompson, said the contest was "way better this year" because of it being earlier in the year.

The competition was given killing space for 50 cattle, so he hoped it could be held a bit earlier again next year to attract more entries.

Geoff Edgar

He wanted a change to the competition to attract more traditional beef breeds to the competition.

"Something’s got to change."

A Murray Grey-Simmental cross heifer entered by Carolyn and Brad McIntosh of Otahu Flat in Western Southland won Class 1.

Mrs McIntosh said it was the first time she had won a class at the competition.

"It’s always nice to win, isn’t it? It’s a very good cross."

Brad McIntosh, of Otahu Flat, won Class 2 of the hoof section of the Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition.

The Simmental breed gave her cattle growth traits and the Murray Grey breed improved its meat finish and temperament, she said.

An Angus Simmental heifer entered by Bob Sinclair, of Owaka, won Class 2.

He placed first and second in the class.

"It’s pretty cool."

Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition judge Murray Mitchell, of Winton, decides the winners of the hoof section at Charlton Saleyards.

In the hook section, the competitor crowned champion was Evan Ferris, of Waikaia, for a Limousin steer.

Dan Nichol, of Gladford Station at Clarks Juction won awards for the best marbled carcass and best eating quality for an Angus steer.

Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition results

Hoof section

Class 1 (220kg-270kg): Bob Sinclair (Owaka), 1 and 2; Symon Howard (Lawrence), 3. Class 2 (271kg-320kg): CB & CJ McIntosh (Otahu Flat), 1; Symon Howard (Lawrence), 2; CB & CJ McIntosh (Otahu Flat), 3.Class 3 (321kg and heavier): Mike Thompson (Wendonside), 1; BT & EJ Gray (Owaka), 2; Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction), 3.Supreme hoof champion and Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy winner: Mike Thompson (Wendonside) Limousin steer.Reserve hoof champion: BT & EJ Gray (Owaka) Maine Anjou cross steer.

Hook section

Class 1 (220kg-270kg): Symon Howard (Lawrence), 1; Bob Sinclair (Owaka), 2; CB & CJ McIntosh (Otautau), 3.Class 2 (271kg-320kg): BT & EJ Gray (Owaka), 1 and 2; Symon Howard (Lawrence), 3.Class 3 (321kg and heavier): Evan Ferris (Waikaia), 1; BT & EJ Gray

(Owaka), 2; Geoff Edgar (Taieri), 3.

Other

Best of British sired: Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction), 1; Paul Grant (Balclutha), 2 and 3.Best owner bred animal: Evan Ferris (Waikaia).Most valuable animal on the day: Geoff Edgar (Taieri).Best new entrant: Symon Howard (Lawrence). Best marbled carcass: Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction).Best eating quality on the fork: Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction).Reserve hook champion: BT & EJ Gray (Owaka).Supreme hook champion and Alan Dodd Trophy winner: Evan Ferris (Waikaia).