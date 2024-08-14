Key red meat markets show growth

Most red meat export markets showed positive growth during June. PHOTO: SOUTHERN RURAL LIFE FILES

All key red meat export markets, apart from China, showed positive growth during June, according to an analysis from the Meat Industry Association (MIA).

MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said New Zealand exported red meat worth $914 million during the month, a 2% increase on June 2023.

The US was again the largest market, up 14% to $303m. There were also increases to Japan, 53% to $61m, the United Kingdom, 66% to $53m, and Canada, 94% to $51m.

China was the second largest market, but fell 38% to $176m.

Ms Karapeeva said while the China market remained soft, some recovery was expected in 2025, other key markets were seeing positive returns.

"The US was the most valuable sheepmeat market for the month. This was the first time since July 2017 that China hasn’t been the largest market by value for sheepmeat.

"Beef exports to China were also down, but overall exports remained steady due to strong demand from the US, Japan and Canada.

"These trends were also reflected in the data for the second quarter and for the year to the end of June with the value of exports down for China, but increasing to most other key markets."

Sheepmeat exports totalled 29,829 tonnes in June, up 22% from a relatively low level last June. Value only increased by 8% to $294m due to the lower value of exports to China.

The US imported NZ sheepmeat worth $62m, while China’s imports fell by 39% to $52m.

Beef exports increased 1% by volume to 50,907 tonnes and 3% by value to $470m.

Beef exports to China were down 44% to $83m, but exports to the US rose 16% to $221m, Japan 101% to $46m and Canada 112% to $35m.

Fifth-quarter exports were unchanged from last year at $150m.

Second-quarter results

During the second quarter, overall red meat exports fell by 1%, to $2.9 billion, but the value of most markets increased.

The US was the largest overall market, up 17% to $894m, China was down 40% to $638m, Japan up 77% to $185m and the UK up 56% to $167m.

Sheepmeat volumes increased by 4% to 105,658 tonnes, but value fell 4% to $1.02b.

The value of sheepmeat exports to most markets was up compared to second quarter 2023, apart from China, which was down 44% to $228m.

Beef volumes rose by 1% to 148,064 tonnes, with value up by 3% to $1.36b.

A 42% drop in beef exports to China — to $274m — was offset by continued good demand in the US, up 17% to $634m, a recovery in exports to Japan, up 133% to $137m, and a big increase in demand from Canada, up 154% to $73m.

Fifth-quarter exports were down 3% to $518m. Decreases in exports of casings and tripe, down 12% to $94m, and meat and bone meal, down 11% to $57m, were partially offset by a large increase in exports of blood products, up 92% to $65m.

Results for the year

Overall exports for the 12 months to the end of June, were down 7% from 2022/23 to $9.9b.

China remained the largest market for the year, but exports were down 32% to $2.86b. It accounted for 29% of all exports compared to 39% last year.

The US took 27% of total exports compared to 21% last year, with an increase of 16% to $2.66b.

The next three largest markets were Japan, up 13% to $490m, the UK, up 45% to $456m, and Canada, up 58% to $370m.

Sheepmeat volumes increased by 3% to 389,509 tonnes, but the weak China market saw value fall 9% to $3.59b.

Volumes to China were down 14% to 187,970 tonnes, and the value was down 33% to $1.05b.

Exports to North America and the UK increased by volume and value. Volumes to the EU were largely unchanged, but value fell by 10%.

Beef volumes also increased by 3% to 511,736 tonnes. However, value fell by 4% to $4.42b, largely due to China, where exports were down 35% to $1.27b.

This was partly offset by growth into the US, up 30% to $1.74b, Canada up 106% to $209m, and Japan up 27% to $328m.

The value of beef exports to the US was also significantly higher than to China. While New Zealand exported only 9000 tonnes more beef to the US compared to China during the year, the exports to the US were worth $470m more, which is highlighted by the respective free on board (FoB) value of $9.29kg v $7.12kg to the two markets.

After a full year of the free trade agreement (FTA) operating, the UK was one of the top-10 beef markets for 2023/24, the ninth largest by volume, at 3881 tonnes, and eighth largest by value, at $48m.

Fifth-quarter exports were worth $1.93b for the year, down 13% from 2022/23.