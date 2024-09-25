More farms needed for facial eczema study

A call is being made for southern sheep poo samples in order to help investigate the spread of facial eczema.

Beef + Lamb Southland extension manager Claire Teutenberg said farmers were being encouraged to join a Beef + Lamb New Zealand study.

Potential impacts of a changing climate could be spreading the disease south, which had been detected in Canterbury, she said.

B+LNZ sector science strategy manager Suzi Keeling said about 200 farmers had signed up for the study, which was part of the Eliminating Facial Eczema Impacts programme.

More farmers were needed to build a greater knowledge of the extent of the disease throughout New Zealand.

"Greater knowledge about the prevalence of facial eczema spores throughout New Zealand is important for developing tools to help farmers mitigate the impacts of the disease."

Farmers did not need to have had facial eczema on their farms to take part.

"We need 350 farmers, 22 each, from 16 regions around New Zealand to join the programme," Dr Keeling said.

Farmers would need to collect some sheep poo samples fortnightly between October and May.

Beef +Lamb would cover the cost of the sampling kits and the return packaging.

Researchers would analyse the sheep poo samples to see if they contained the fungal spores associated with facial eczema.

Farmers would receive free facial eczema spore counts over the season, have access to an online map showing results and have opportunities to network with other farmers.

The disease, associated with a toxin-producing fungus, affects pasture grazing livestock and no cure exists.

The toxin could cause permanent liver damage resulting in reduced fertility, weight-loss, slowed growth, photosensitivity and sunburn. If the animal survives, its production would be limited for life, Dr Keeling said.

Beef + Lamb estimates the disease costs the New Zealand economy about $332 million every year.

Registrations close on October 4.

