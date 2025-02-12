Beware the sudden swedes

PHOTO: SRL FILES

The Tuapeka West Collie Club has cancelled its annual dog trial due to a swede crop being planted on its long pull course.

Club member Ben Young said the club ground was on his family farm Kanuka Hill in Remarkable Rd, Tuapeka West.

The annual competition was cancelled due to a winter crop being planted in the wrong place.

The club was otherwise in good health and celebrated its 75th anniversary a couple of years ago, he said.

"The entries over the last few years have been reasonable. It’s just a winter crop in the wrong place."

Livestock would graze the swedes this winter. It would be regrassed in spring and dog trialling would resume.

"We’ll be up and running next autumn."