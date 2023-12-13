Calf sale raises $14,500 for IHC

PGG Wrightson Oamaru dairy representative Wayne Brenssell moves a pen of calves farmers gave as part of an annual IHC fundraiser at Waiareka Saleyards. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A strong bench of buyers bid for the calves on offer at an IHC annual fundraiser in North Otago last week.

PGG Wrightson Oamaru dairy representative Wayne Brenssell said there was a full clearance of the 33 calves pledged by more than 20 farmers at Waiareka Saleyards.

The top bull calf fetched $560 and the top heifer calf $515.

"It was good-quality calves and a good crowd and a significant price lift on the last couple years."

PGG Wrightson North Otago livestock manager Mark Yeates said about $14,500 was raised at the sale for the national fundraising scheme.

All the proceeds would be given to IHC to support people with intellectual disabilities and their families in rural areas, Mr Yeates said.

