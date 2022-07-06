Couple recognised as good employers

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash (left) presents Southland dairy farmers Stefan and Annalize du Plessis the Small Business Recognition Award at the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards in Wellington last week. PHOTO: LANCE LAWSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Southland dairy farmers Stefan and Annalize du Plessis won the Small Business Recognition Award at the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards last week.

Mrs du Plessis said winning the award was "really special" and recognised their business was moving in the right direction.

"It’s always been about people for us."

The couple employed six staff, who milked 1300 cows across two farms in Dipton.

The wives of two of the staff also helped during calving and relief milking, she said.

"The team work well together — it’s more like a family."

Communication, training and planning were important parts of being a good employer.

"It’s put on paper so there’s no confusion."

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri said the awards celebrated the passion of people in the food and fibre sector supporting employees by putting their health, welfare and wellbeing first.

"Award winners were selected from an extraordinary group of finalists across the food and fibre sector, including wine, dairy, horticulture, forestry, apiculture and fisheries.

"They know the success of their businesses is a direct result of their people, and if their people thrive, so to do their businesses."

The importance of caring and supporting staff had come to the fore throughout the pandemic.

"The pandemic has emphasised the importance of caring for our people and ensuring the right support is in place.

"Our food and fibre sector is leading Aotearoa’s economic recovery from Covid-19."

Export revenue was expected to hit a record $52.2 billion in the year to June 30, 2022.

"Fostering and maintaining an engaged and capable workforce is crucial to this success."

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said the awards were an opportunity to recognise and celebrate exemplary employers.

"The employers recognised are role models for the 367,000 people who work in our food and fibre sector. They should be incredibly proud."

Good Employer Awards

Winners:

Small Business Recognition Award: Stefan and Annalize du Plessis, of Mosa Farming Ltd in Dipton.

Employee Development Award and overall Supreme Award: Raglan Food Co.

Safe and Healthy Work Environment Award: Align Farms Ltd.

Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award: Sealord Group Ltd.

Maori Agribusiness Award: Wini and Simon Geddes, of Tane Mahuta NZ Ltd.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz