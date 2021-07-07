Culinary skills put to use for good

Rural Support Trust Mid Canterbury co-ordinator Frances Beeston (second from left) with Mid Canterbury Federation of Women’s Institutes members (from left) Dianne Carter, Yvonne Lister, Joan Henderson, Jocelyn Cochrane, Sue Kent and Mavis Wilkins and the food bounty donated for flood-affected families in the district. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Food supplies sent with love have been given by members of Mid Canterbury Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI) to Rural Support Trust for distribution among the district’s flood-affected families.

The women have baked fruit cakes, pies, biscuits and slices, as well as making cooked meals, and sourced other sweet goodies to give to those dealing with the effects of the May 30 floods.

They handed over their bounty to Rural Support Trust Mid Canterbury co-ordinator Frances Beeston, who is working alongside Rural Women New Zealand members, and Federated Farmers flood recovery co-ordinator Angela Cushnie to get the supplies — and a friendly face or two — on farm.

WI president Mavis Wilkins said the baking was one way members could help those affected and they were only too keen to help out.

She had also been given $500 worth of supermarket gift vouchers from members of the Waimangaroa WI while at the recent New Zealand Federation Of Women’s Institutes annual general meeting in Wellington, held on June 14 and 15.

The West Coast-based WI members gave the vouchers so they could be given to the support trust to help flood-affected people in the district.

Mrs Wilkins also presented them to Ms Beeston, who

was grateful for the wide-ranging support.

A drop-off point in Ashburton’s Tancred St (next to Cleavers Corner restaurant) had been set up from Monday to Friday over the past few weeks but was due to be scaled down.

Anyone with food, baking or non-perishable goods can drop them off now on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, from 1pm to 3pm.