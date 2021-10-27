Institute women meet in the middle

Women’s Institute members Leone Tremberth (left), of Canterbury District, with Denise Clark and Margaret Cullimore, of Mid Canterbury, at the ‘‘meet in the middle’’ centennial commemoration picnic at Ashburton Domain. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

The sun was shining and the birds singing as scores of Women’s Institute members, in decorated sunhats, gathered for a ‘‘meet in the middle’’ picnic lunch in Ashburton Domain to commemorate 100 years of the national organisation.

Members from Mid Canterbury were joined by members from North Canterbury, Canterbury District, Canterbury East and Waimate. Among them were also members from the national executive committee such as president Fay Leonard, Kathryn Hopkinson and Mid Canterbury’s Jude Vaughan.

Mid Canterbury Federation of Women’s Institute president Mavis Wilkins said the gathering was made special as it was national awareness week for the organisation.