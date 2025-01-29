Machinery just one part of event

Tim Shanks (left) and Aaron Clarke were taking attendees of the Crank Up on steam engine rides, pulling them on a 1904 Garrett Traction Engine. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Edendale was filled with the sound of roaring engines and billowing steam at the weekend as the Edendale Crank Up took place for another year.

The event was held from Friday until Sunday and people packed the streets for the parade and then the Edendale Recreation Grounds for the weekend.

Steam engine rides were available, massive trucks paraded around for attentive fans, there were tractor pulls and classic machinery as far as the eye could see.

Edendale Crank Up convener Sharron Caughey said the annual event had plenty for motorheads, and everyone else, too.

"Today is a bit of a country fair sort of a day.

"We have a little something for everyone.

Vintage trucks parade around the Edendale Recreation Grounds to a large crowd, as the Crank Up kicks off for another year.

"Tractors, steam engines, plenty of food and activities for the kids and entertainment all day," she said.

Mrs Caughey said although Crank Up’s main goal was to celebrate vintage machinery, it was nice to accommodate allcomers, too.

"Primarily we’ve always been a vintage machinery exhibition.

"Mum and the kids might get a bit bored looking at all that, so we chucked in all the crafts and the kids’ entertainment.

"We try to make it a real family affair, but vintage machinery is our thing."

Mrs Caughey said the Crank Up changed its theme every year.

Who needs a musician to play the piano, when you can get a steam engine to power it automatically?

"This year we have Caterpillar, Field-Marshall, classic trucks, and the emergency services vehicles as our main theme," she said.

Mrs Caughey said although it was hard to determine the exact number of machines on display, there were a fair few.

"There’s quite a lot.

"I think we’ve had a couple hundred register but even more that haven’t bothered to register," she said.

The Crank Up began on Friday with a parade through Edendale, which was a great start to the weekend.

"There was a very good display on Friday.

It was not just the motorheads who were able to get their fix, as the Crank Up also had a massive variety of crafted goods and services available at the fair.

"I think the parade took about an hour, and so there was quite a lot on display," she said.

There was a large amount of foot traffic from motorheads and the like, Mrs Caughey said, although she was unsure of the exact number.

"I have no idea.

"A few thousand, I would imagine, if I had to hazard a guess."

Mrs Caughey said the event would not be possible without all the help they received.

"We’d really like to thank all our sponsors and everyone who worked to make this weekend what it is," she said.

