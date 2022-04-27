Multicultural theme for A&P show

New Ashburton A&P Show president Victor Schikker is looking forward to running a two-day event this year. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

This year’s Ashburton A&P Show will celebrate the diversity of those living and working in the district’s rural industry, new president Victor Schikker says.

Mr Schikker has taken over from Peter Stewart, who had the "show with a difference" last year due to covid restrictions.

The show went very well with its mini events, but it did impact on the association’s bottom line, Mr Schikker said.

All going well, the association and the show committee will not have the same issues as the past two years and are planning on a full show on October 28 and 29, with all the trimmings.

Mr Schikker has chosen the theme Multicultural Mid Canterbury, which is a break from the mould of a traditional A&P show and will focus on the people working in the rural landscape.

On farms around Mid Canterbury there were people from all around the world, he said.

"They are vital to the industry, farms couldn’t run without them," he said.

A stock agent for the past 47 years, Mr Schikker has been privy to seeing many different cultures when out and about for work.

People of different cultures also worked in rural servicing positions and many agriculture farm support and supply roles, including rural sales and processing.

As part of the show preparations, Mr Schikker has been in contact with the Hakatere Multicultural Council, and was keen to see more newcomers to the district get involved with the show committee.

Mr Schikker himself is the son of immigrants.

His parents, the late-Kees and Mary, were the first generation to live in New Zealand after arriving from Holland. They owned a sheep and beef farm at Mt Somers. The property is still in the family, although leased.

Mr Schikker sen even helped Victor, then-aged-17, land his first job with the stock agency.

He started working for Wrightson in the former Bunnings building, now Smith's City, on West Street, Ashburton, and since then has evolved through many company changes including the merger with Dalgety in 1986, and then Pyne Gould Guinness in 2006.

