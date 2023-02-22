Organiser grateful issues overcome

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Maniototo A&P Show president Margo Hall said she was "so, so grateful" the show went ahead after the past two had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
It was water restrictions that threatened the show this year.
Within an hour of the committee discovering the water had been turned off they were offered a water truck with a boom and water, Ms Smith said.
The truck had done two passes every day for five days before the show and that meant the committee were able to hold a safe equestrian event.
"Without the water I can’t be sure that a show would have been possible; if we can’t make it safe for an equestrian event, we can’t hold a show," she said.
"If we hadn’t had a show this year I’m not sure we would have got back on our feet to have another show."
It was really hard to get momentum and the show was run entirely by volunteers.
"It’s getting expensive for people to enter and compete.
Entries were down in the home industry section, potentially due to the cost of producing entries, but they were up in sheep and wool entries and trade stands were well up on previous year, she said.
Mrs Hall was delighted to finally finish her two show terms after four years.
"I’ll probably go down in history as the longest-serving president with the least number of shows."