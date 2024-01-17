Shearing contests resume

The shearing sports competition season is set to resume in the South starting with the Otautau Speed Shears at the Railway Hotel tomorrow.

The Northern Southland Community Shears at Lowther Downs near Lumsden on Friday will host the New Zealand fullwool shearing and woolhandling championships.

Woolhandling starts at 7.30am and shearing at 12.30pm.

The Winton Speed Shear will be held in Middle Pub on the same day.

A big day of shearing and woolhandling is planned for Southland on Saturday.

The Southland Shears will host the New Zealand crossbred lambs shearing and woolhandling championships, as part of the Winton A&P Show at Winton Racecourse from 8am.

On the same day was the Colac Bay Speed Shear.

The competitions start a build-up to such major events including the Otago Shears in Balclutha on February 10 and the Southern Shears in Gore on February 16 and 17, the Golden Shears in Masterton from February 29 and the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti between April 4 and 6.

