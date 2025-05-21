Southlander a finalist

File photo: Sally Rae

Southland farmer Grant Lightfoot and his edible bale netting are among the finalists for the 2025 Primary Industries New Zealand awards.

Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland said the awards celebrated the "movers and shakers" in the primary industry.

Mr Lightfoot was named a finalist for the food, beverage and fibre producer award for creating edible and biodegradable bale netting made from jute — an environment-friendly alternative to plastic netting.

The 7th annual awards ceremony is part of the two-day PINZ Summit to be held in Christchurch on June 24 and 25.