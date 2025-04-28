Monday, 28 April 2025

Pick of the flock

    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events

    Photo: supplied
    Photo: supplied
    Hakataramea Valley farmer Russell Smillie holds the supreme champion livestock exhibit during the grand parade at last week’s Mackenzie A&P Show in Fairlie.

    The four-tooth ewe is owned by Wairua Merino, a stud established in 2020 by Mr Smillie and Steve Kerr, with their respective partners Kate Taylor and Sue Kerr.

    She is by one of the stud’s horned rams which has Wanganella bloodlines from Australia. 

     

    Sponsored Content