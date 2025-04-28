Pick of the flock

Photo: supplied

Hakataramea Valley farmer Russell Smillie holds the supreme champion livestock exhibit during the grand parade at last week’s Mackenzie A&P Show in Fairlie.

The four-tooth ewe is owned by Wairua Merino, a stud established in 2020 by Mr Smillie and Steve Kerr, with their respective partners Kate Taylor and Sue Kerr.

She is by one of the stud’s horned rams which has Wanganella bloodlines from Australia.