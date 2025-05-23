Friday, 23 May 2025

Person injured in crash near Arrowtown

    By Laine Priestley
    One person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after crash near Arrowtown.

    A police spokesman said emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash in the Lake Hayes-Arrow Junction Highway at 7.20am today.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance responded and transported one patient, in a moderate condition, to Lakes District Hospital.

    The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

     

     

