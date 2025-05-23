Person injured in crash near Arrowtown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after crash near Arrowtown.
A police spokesman said emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash in the Lake Hayes-Arrow Junction Highway at 7.20am today.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance responded and transported one patient, in a moderate condition, to Lakes District Hospital.
The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.