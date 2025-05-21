Taieri winter crop competition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Winner: Ken Bain, of Hindon.
Runner-up: Ian Frampton, of Henley.
Flat
Fodder beet — dairy platform: Peter Cashmere, of Allanton.
Fodder beet — run-off: Philip Wilson, of Outram.
Kale — cultivated: Jess Miller, of Momona.
Kale — direct drilled: Ian Frampton, of Henley.
Hill
Swede — cultivated: Ash Beattie, of Lee Flat.
Swede — direct drilled: Nick Roulston, of Outram.
Kale — cultivated: Ken Bain, of Hindon.
Kale — direct drilled: Hayden Oliver, of Hindon.
Turnip: Richard Nicol, of Clarks Junction.
Fodder beet: Justin Flett, of Outram.