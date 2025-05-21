Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Taieri winter crop competition

    Ian Frampton. photos: Shawn McAvinue
    Winner: Ken Bain, of Hindon.

    Runner-up: Ian Frampton, of Henley.

    Flat

    Fodder beet — dairy platform: Peter Cashmere, of Allanton.

    Fodder beet — run-off: Philip Wilson, of Outram.

    Kale — cultivated: Jess Miller, of Momona.

    Kale — direct drilled: Ian Frampton, of Henley.

    Philip Wilson
    Hill

    Swede — cultivated: Ash Beattie, of Lee Flat.

    Swede — direct drilled: Nick Roulston, of Outram.

    Kale — cultivated: Ken Bain, of Hindon.

    Kale — direct drilled: Hayden Oliver, of Hindon.

    Turnip: Richard Nicol, of Clarks Junction.

    Fodder beet: Justin Flett, of Outram.

