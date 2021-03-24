Summit focus on practices which present opportunities

Future Whenua Summit organiser Zeb Horrell is set for the agricultural innovation event in Southland. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A three-day farming innovation event is set to be held on a sheep farm bordering the Mataura River in Southland.

Future Whenua Summit organiser Zeb Horrell, of Riversdale, said the inaugural event would be held on the 420ha sheep farm The Montana Flat from Friday.

The aim of the event is to showcase farming practices which present "significant economic opportunities" and could shape the landscape.

"The focus is on the land, so we think it’s appropriate to get this discussion out of the conference room and on to the whenua."

The "rural leaders" set to discuss innovative solutions to move the sector forward include Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor, NZX head of analytics Julia Jones and regenerative educator John King.

Mr Horrell had organised the festival Burning Horse for three years but when the music and arts event was mothballed due to Covid-19, organisers "redirected our energy" to holding the summit, which would features talks, workshops, a farm tour, food and entertainment.