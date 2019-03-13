Wednesday, 13 March 2019

Temuka & Geraldine A&P Show, Winchester

    Olive Grove (7), of Temuka, who won the lead rein and first ridden, with judge Sandy Mardell (middle) and mother Sarah Cronin. Photos: Chris Tobin.
    Diane Rawlinson, of Ashburton, was kept busy keeping people informed. She also announces at the...
    Contesting the Clydesdale competition were (from left) Sheldon Mehrtens, of Timaru, Cate Smith...
    Kat Greb (left) and Jakki Gilford, of Waimate, just before entering the alpaca ring.
    Karla Meredith, of Otaio, with Jubilee Silver Knight.
    Trevor McCall (left), of Gore, evaluates one of the sheep entries with the help of Ken Davis-Smith.
    Woodchoppers get into the swing of things.
    Brilliant sunny weather made for an excellent Temuka & Geraldine A&P Show at Winchester recently.

    A crowd of  about 6000 turned out to enjoy all the action, although show president Phillipa Sanders said takings were slightly down.

    ‘‘There was too much on in the area,’’ she said.

    It was a busy weekend in South Canterbury, as a March Hare Rally in Temuka, the 125th celebration for the Temuka Athletic Club and other events took place. Chris Tobin caught the agricultural action.

    Show Winners

    Winners at the Temuka and Geraldine A&P Show at Winchester recently were:
    Supreme black and coloured sheep, J.D. Stewart (Rakaia); champion white sheep, Marg Aitken (Temuka).Registered breed sheep, winner Sam Hughes (Hinds).Supreme champion horse, Duncan Norrie (Christchurch), Aspen Glow; supreme champion pony, Charlotte Waddell (Ashburton) Uptown Charlie; supreme led pony, Roberts family (Canterbury); supreme miniature, Shivelle Halford (Temuka); open hunter, Amy McMullen (Timaru) Lavina; open pony hunter, Megan Grubb (Oamaru); champion rider, Angela Darki (Canterbury), reserve, Amy McMullen.Supreme goat, exhibitor Kim Carter (Zodian Breagh).Supreme alpaca, Suri breed, exhibitors Neil and Anne Godfrey (Temuka), Star Haven Nostalgia; supreme Huacaya breed, exhibited by Anya and Frank Walkington (Canterbury) Shamarra Flirt.

    -By Chris Tobin

    Central Rural Life
