Award pays tribute to pony club stalwart

Ashley Howard presented the inaugural Erin Howard Memorial Trophy to Taylor Thomas and her pony Windward Cassidy of Owaka at the Good Friday gymkhana. PHOTO: GEORGIE MCGREGOR

The Strath Taieri Pony Club has paid heartfelt tribute to a beloved coach, mother and horsewoman with the introduction of the Erin Howard Memorial Trophy — an award that celebrates not only horsemanship in young people but also the caring spirit of a woman who gave so much to the equestrian community.

Erin Howard, of Macraes, died in early January after a courageous battle with melanoma. Diagnosed last October, Erin faced an aggressive form of the disease that had spread into other parts of her body, including her brain, lungs and back. Despite intensive treatment, her fight came to an end just a few months later.

A longtime member of the Strath Taieri Pony Club, Erin’s involvement spanned many years — both as a committee member and later as head coach in 2023 and 2024.

Her daughters, Emily and Ashley, grew up attending the club, riding ponies bred by Erin herself.

One of Erin’s lasting contributions to the annual gymkhana was the creation of the "bunny hop" ring — a jumping course designed especially for younger, less experienced riders.

Club president Kate O’Connell described it as "Erin’s baby".

"It was the idea of a few committee members but Erin really embraced the idea and made it her own," she said.

"She was passionate about seeing younger riders grow in skill and confidence and was keen to create a jumping ring that was specifically for these riders, offering smaller and less intimidating jumps and giving them plenty of time to get around the course while enjoying themselves and being totally supported by the people watching them. The bunny hop ring has given that to many riders from all over Otago who have attended our gymkhanas."

This year, in a moving moment at the Good Friday gymkhana, Erin’s eldest daughter Ashley presented the inaugural Erin Howard Memorial Trophy to Owaka rider Taylor Thomas.

"Mum just loved seeing young riders improve over the course of the day," Ashley said.

"She would’ve enjoyed watching Taylor and her pony in the ring — they were a lovely, safe combination that gelled well."

Ashley said for her and her family, the months since Erin’s passing had been difficult, but the legacy Erin left behind carried on.

"I am just as mad on horses as mum was and it’s something I want to continue with.

"Mum was also an avid propagator of natives, and the wetland we have been planting out and caring for is an awesome tribute to her."