Bremworth in U-turn over synthetic carpets

New Zealand carpet manufacturer Bremworth has done a U-turn a few weeks after the departure of former CEO Greg Smith to announce it will go back to making synthetic carpets.

The listed company told NZX today [Friday] it would be reintroducing synthetic carpet to its wool carpet manufacturing in response to feedback from its major partners.

Bremworth said this would improve its factory output from greater volumes of carpet being produced.

Under Mr Smith’s nearly four-year leadership he championed a shift to a wool-only strategy and introduced 10-year strong wool contracts.

He stepped down with his final day on April 30, replaced in the meantime by interim chief executive Craig Woolford for a year until a successor is found.

Bremworth plans to restart producing synthetic carpet at its Auckland site in the next financial year.

In an NZX statement, the company said the move would allow it to better meet the expectations of major carpet retailers in New Zealand and Australia, who had expressed a preference for it to return to supplying both wool and synthetic carpets.

‘‘The new synthetic range, which will initially comprise a small, but carefully curated, number of products, will be distributed under a separate brand to distinguish these products from its Bremworth-branded all-wool products.’’

Bremworth expects this will be achieved without new capital expenditure as the company already had the equipment and capability within the existing business.

A minor increase in headcount is likely to support the lift in carpet manufacturing.

Bremworth said it remained committed to growing and strengthening its wool carpet segment, which was expected to be assisted by the broader production base.

Mr Smith’s departure follows a board reshuffle in March with Rob Hewett the new chairman.

